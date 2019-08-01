Anna Duggar is proud of working it out with her husband, Josh.

The former 19 Kids and Counting couple recently took a family trip to the Saint Louis Zoo, which 31-year-old Anna documented on her Instagram on Wednesday. When one fan referenced Anna's "journey" with Josh being a difficult one in a comment, Anna replied that she felt Josh has been redeemed.

Josh found himself in the middle of multiple scandals in 2015, including being unfaithful to Anna and admitting to molesting five minor girls when he was a teenager. After Josh spent over six months in a faith-based rehab facility, the couple revealed in March 2017 that they had "quietly worked" over the past two years on rebuilding their relationship and their family.

The fan wrote, "I love seeing more pictures with Josh in them! Your family is such a beautiful example of the love of Christ! I know your journey has been hard but it looks to me like you have come through it with grace!," to which Anna replied, "Thank you for your kind words. Redemption is a beautiful thing!"

Anna is currently pregnant with her sixth child with 31-year-old Josh, which she announced in April. The two are already parents to Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 4, and Mason, 1. The Duggar family's official Instagram posted a pic of the expectant parents and their kids, captioning the sweet snap, "So excited to have another grand baby due in November!! 💕."

Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also shared a heartfelt message on their website, praising Anna as "one of the most amazing women in the world."

"We are so happy for Josh and Anna, expecting their 6th child and our 16th grandchild!," the statement read. "Each child is a blessing from God! Anna is one of the most amazing women in the world, she is a Proverbs 31 woman! Anna & Josh are good parents and it is going to be neat to see what God does with each one of their children’s lives. Mackenzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason are so excited to have a little sibling on the way! God is at work in their sweet little family! He has blessed them with another child! What a gift! The best days for their family are still ahead!"

Last July, Anna reflected on the past decade and called it a "wonderful adventure." Watch the video below for more:

