It was a sweet date night for Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith.

The couple -- who married in December 2019 and welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Janie, a year later -- was snapped arm-in-arm on Thursday night as they left the Santa Monica Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi, a noted favorite among celebrities like Rihanna, Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

The 45-year-old Fatal Attraction star and 36-year-old Murder Mystery 2 actress looked relaxed and happy as they headed out after their intimate date night. Turner-Smith bared her legs in a patterned black summer dress and sandals, while Jackson wore a gray jacket, teal pants and brown loafers.

Juliano/X17online.com

The pair's sweet date night comes a few months after Jackson dished on his wife's upcoming role in the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

"I can't reveal exactly what she is. She is not a Jedi," Jackson teased. "But you're in the wheelhouse."

The role will likely brand Turner-Smith the "cool" parent in the house, with Jackson telling ET that their daughter, Janie, is already all about mom.

"Well, I already know Mom's going to be cooler than me anyhow in the long run. So, I'm reconciled to that," Jackson said. "But yeah, there will come a time where she sees her mom doing some very cool stuff on camera and she'll be like, 'Daddy, why are you always doing the angry people and Mommy is so cool?'"

Even Turner-Smith can't get over how cool her latest gig is.

"I'm like, 'I'm in f**king Star Wars,'" the British actress told ET during the Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, England, relieved that she can finally talk about being a part of the Disney+ show. "Like, people kept asking me about it before… I'm like, 'No, I'm doing this amazing project with really great artists and a director I love and actors I'm obsessed with.'"

And all those amazing people include creator and executive producer Leslye Headland as well co-stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, Margarita Levieva and Joonas Suotamo, all of whom are part of the new mystery-thriller set during the final days of the High Republic era.

The series will follow a former Padawan as she reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes before discovering the forces they're confronting are more sinister than they anticipated.

And after "operating in a little bubble," Turner-Smith shared that she's so excited to be part of such a huge, lasting franchise. "It's like, 'OK I'm making this story and it's about the story and it's just right here.' And then you come here [to the Celebration] and you feel the energy of the fans and it's like… I mean, you know how many times I've put my heart and soul into a project and then nobody saw it?" the actress said.

"So, to put my heart and soul into a project and have it be held so intimately by so many people is, like, wild. And I'm really grateful for that," she continued.

While she didn't divulge too many details about her character -- only that "I'm not a Jedi or a Sith," she confirmed -- the actress did open up about her daughter.

Although she does plan to let Janie eventually see Star Wars, Turner-Smith admitted she might still be a little too young at the moment. "Yes, but right now I think, you know, she's still so small that we shouldn't show her too much violence," the actress said, adding with a laugh that "my daughter is an Aries. I don't need to encourage any more violence, you know what I mean?"

However, Turner-Smith does plan to get her daughter a coveted souvenir. "I am going to bring her a lightsaber home, though," she revealed before teasing that if she had a lightsaber of her own that it would be the same color as her eyeshadow, which also happens to be one that belongs to a famous Jedi. "I'm just paying homage [to Mace Windu], but I feel like this would probably be my lightsaber color."

