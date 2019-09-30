Josie Canseco considers herself to be one lucky lady! The 22-year-old model took to Instagram over the weekend to share a kissing photo of herself and her boyfriend, Brody Jenner.

"Lucky me," she captioned the black-and-white shot.

In the pic, Canseco is wearing a V-neck sweater with her hair back in a messy bun. Jenner, 36, is rocking a long-sleeved shirt and baseball cap as he locks lips with his lady love.

Jenner commented on the pic with some cute emojis, writing, "🤓❤️."

His mom, Linda Thompson, who also appeared on The Hills: New Beginnings when Jenner was with Kaitlynn Carter, wrote, "Both are lucky! You two are so adorable 🙌💜💜💜."

Though Jenner and Canseco seem to still be going strong, the same cannot be said for Carter and her brief romance with Miley Cyrus.

The pair got together shortly after their splits from Jenner and Liam Hemsworth, respectively, last month. Earlier this month, however, Carter and Cyrus called it quits.

"Miley leaned on Kaitlynn throughout the divorce and she felt that they moved far too quickly," a source previously told ET. "Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn. Her relationships with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own. Miley wasn't thinking long term when Kaitlynn realized Miley was done, it was a total shock."

For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Miley Cyrus Made the Decision to Split From Kaitlynn Carter (Exclusive)

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Are Instagram Official

Brody Jenner Explains Why He & Kaitlynn Carter Never Got Legally Married on 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Finale

Related Gallery