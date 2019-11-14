Juanes is being honored for his decades-long career at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards, but as he told ET on the red carpet, he's just getting started.

"This is just the beginning," he promised ET's Denny Directo. "[I have] a lot of things to do."

Juanes has been nominated for over 20 Latin GRAMMYs over the course of his incredible career, on Thursday, he'll be recognized as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year -- for more than just his music. The award recognizes his support of emerging artists, as well as his humanitarian efforts. Juanes' work with his organization, Fundación Mi Sangre (My Blood Foundation), and efforts as co-founder of Paz Sin Fronteras (Peace Without Borders) has raised awareness for the power of peacebuilding.

"It's impossible to be here and not be emotional about it," he shared. "I've been working all my life, since I was a kid, so now, this is like, the result of many, many years."

As part of the honor, Juanes will perform a medley of his hits; Alessia Cara, whom he collaborated with on "Querer Mejor," will join him on stage. She's just one of several young artists Juanes is excited about.

"For me, it's a lot of transformation. I feel so inspired by them, and I learn from them everyday," he told ET. "It's so important to look at the masters, the legends, but also to look at the new legends."



"It makes me feel very happy and humble at the same time. And I'm still a young artist!" he declared.

Juanes couldn't be more excited about what's coming up next year. "We're going to be touring a lot, performing a lot, which is what I really love and enjoy, and probably I will be in the studio by the end of the year," he revealed. "I'm going to release my new album next Nov. 22."

