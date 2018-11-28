No objections here!

Judge Judy has been handing out verdicts in her courtroom since 1996, and clearly it’s paying off. The 76-year-old, whose full name is Judy Sheindlin, has been named the highest paid television host by Forbes after bringing in $147 million pretax last year.

The whopping nine-figure sum is thanks, in part, to the deals that Judge Judy managed to make in the last year. She sold the rights to her 5,200-episode library, including future episodes of the show, to CBS for an estimated $100 million. That combined with her $47 million paycheck for hosting Judge Judy and producing Hot Bench makes her the highest-paid TV host and the 48th-richest self-made woman in America with a net worth of $400 million.

According to Forbes, Judge Judy consistent brings in 10 million viewers per day in its 23rd season.

Earlier this month, Judge Judy told Ellen DeGeneres that she has a contract for the next two and a half years and that she might choose to continue on after that.

“I’m signed up with them until the end of the 25th year,” she said at the time. "I have a wonderful time. What would I do [without the show]? What would you do every day? This job, believe it or not, it’s an anchor, because it gives you some place to go.”

