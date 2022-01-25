Julia Fox Coins Couple Name For Herself And Kanye West

Julia Fox wants everyone to know her preferred couple name with Kanye "Ye" West. The 31-year-old actress Instagrammed moments from her and 44-year-old West's head-turning appearance at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris, France, during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, and shared their couple name -- Juliye.

Fox Instagrammed a picture of the two holding hands, writing "Juliye" with a black heart emoji. She also Instagrammed a picture of West touching up her makeup look, which consisted of statement-making black eyeliner.

"Wanna know who my fave make up artist is?" she captioned the photo.

Instagram

Instagram

On a more serious note, Fox gave credit for her makeup look to legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath.

Of course, West made a fashion statement of his own during the couple's latest outing. He completely covered his face with a black mask, wearing a leather jacket, pants and the Red Wing black boots he's been favoring during his recent appearances. Meanwhile, Fox was in head-to-toe black leather, accessorizing with large gold earrings. Fox reposted a comment about her look on her Instagram Story which read, "@juliafox serving dominatrix couture, repping all the sex workers always."

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

West's masked look is similar to the look his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, sported at last year's Met Gala. Kardashian West wore a custom all-black Balenciaga look, completely covering her face. A source told ET at the time that the headline-making look was influenced by West and was intended as a new subculture and fashion statement -- no logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her.

"It was him who introduced Kim to Demna [Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga] and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," the source said. "Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art. It’s the ultimate confidence."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

These days, both Kardashian West and West have moved on romantically. Kardashian West is dating Pete Davidson, and as for West, he and Fox made their red carpet debut together on Sunday at the KENZO fashion show for Paris Fashion Week, wearing matching denim looks. Fox recently shut down critics who believe she's dating West for money and fame.

"It's funny 'cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," she said on her podcast, Forbidden Fruit. "People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

RELATED CONTENT:

Julia Fox on Kanye West Romance, Being a Fan of Kim Kardashian and Working With Pete Davidson This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kanye West and Julia Fox Make Red Carpet Debut In Paris

Julia Fox Shares Intimate Photo of Her and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'Overwhelmed and Upset' by Kanye West's 'Antics'

Related Gallery