Julia Fox is not interested in giving up her celibacy anytime soon. The 34-year-old actress and model appeared on Monday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she was asked about her recent confession that she's been celibate for the last two and a half years.

"I just think nothing good comes from having sex, including children. No, I'm just kidding," she quipped. "I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control. And it just sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don't feel comfortable until things change."

In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling, which provided the Constitutional right to abortion for women in America.

The Uncut Gems star says she doesn't have an end date in sight, noting that she didn't expect to go this long.

Julia Fox is seen arriving to her Down The Drain music video release party in Brooklyn on May 9, 2024 in New York City. - Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"It was six months and then it was a year and then I'm like, 'Oh my god, it's almost two and a half years and it's still going,'" she said.

Host Andy Cohen asked if she "missed" sex, and she responded, "No, in the beginning, yes, but I think it's just like getting over anything, smoking, drugs, whatever it may be. Eventually you just forget and all that energy you were putting toward sex you can put toward other things."

This isn't the first time Fox has opened up about her sex life. After very publicly dating Kanye West in 2022, she told the New York Times that there "wasn't any" sex between them, adding, "It wasn't really about that."

Fox shares son Valentino, 3, with ex Peter Artemiev,, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2020. In addition to Kanye, Fox has also been linked to Drake.

In March 2023, Fox opened up to ET about the type of man she's interested in dating.

"We're not gonna apologize for our sugar baby tendencies. We want to be taken care of. Life is hard," she quipped at the time. "Preferably really busy so I don't have to see them that often."

RELATED CONTENT: