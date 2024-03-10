Julia Fox Goes Nearly Topless in Daring Look at Oscars Viewing Party

Julia Fox is continuing to push boundaries with her fashion choices. On Sunday, the 34-year-old actress stepped out to attend the 32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, and caused heads to turn when she posed for pics.

Fox's outfit consisted of a black dress, which started at the bottom of her breasts. Attached to the top of the dress were two nipple covers, which were held up by gold chains.

Fox, who wore her blonde hair parted down the middle and opted for dramatic eyeliner, completed the look with black tights and heels.

Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Fox previously made headlines for going nearly naked during New York Fashion Week, when she attended PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell's show. Fox sported an open black trench coat, underneath which she wore tiny metal lingerie.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After her looks were criticized, Fox reacted to the buzz in an interview with ET.

"I got in trouble for that one," the Uncut Gems star quipped. "There were a lot of haters, being like, 'This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.' But, it's like, 'Why?' It's just my body."

"Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma?" she questioned. "The way that they were acting, it was like, 'What the heck?!"

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

RELATED CONTENT: