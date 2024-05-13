Julia Fox Reveals She’s Been Celibate for 2.5 Years

Julia Fox is opening up about her love life, or, rather, lack thereof. The 34-year-old actress and model took to TikTok over the weekend, commenting on a post calling out a dating app's recent billboards.

One of Bumble's billboards reads, "You know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer."

The person posting the billboards wrote, "Imagine pretending to be a Dating App FOR WOMEN and launching a million dollar ad campaign BLAMING WOMEN for a very normal reaction to mens violence."

Fox commented on the post, writing, "2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh."

This isn't the first time Fox has opened up about her sex life. After very publicly dating Kanye West in 2022, she told the New York Times that there "wasn't any" sex between them, adding, "It wasn’t really about that."

Fox, who is known for her daring fashion choices, opened up about her fraught sex life in her book, Down the Drain, which came out in 2023.

The Uncut Gems star shares son Valentino, 3, with ex Peter Artemiev, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2020. In addition to Kanye, Fox has also been linked to Drake.

In March 2023, Fox opened up to ET about the type of man she's interested in dating.

"We're not gonna apologize for our sugar baby tendencies. We want to be taken care of. Life is hard," Fox quipped, noting that she'd like a rich partner. "Preferably really busy so I don't have to see them that often."

