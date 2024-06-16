Julianne Hough is sharing a heartwarming update about her brother, Derek Hough, and his wife, Hayley Erbert.

Julianne walked the red carpet at the 77th Tony Awards, held at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Sunday, where she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and addressed Hayley's health and her journey back to the stage after suffering a traumatic brain injury last December.

"They're doing amazing!" Julianne said of Derek and Hayley. "I mean, Hayley went back out on tour with Derek and they're thriving."

She also shared a message of gratitude for fans who showed their family support during these past few months, expressing, "Thank you for all of your love and we all felt it."

Julianne Hough on the carpet at the 77th Tony Awards in New York City on June 16, 2024. - Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images

Derek's Symphony of Dance tour officially wrapped in San Diego, California, on May 19, five months after Erbert was hospitalized for a cranial hematoma and required an emergency craniectomy.

The 29-year-old made her triumphant return to the stage to complete her stretch on the Symphony of Dance tour in April, where she received a standing ovation from the audience.

As for Julianne, the actress/pro-dancer/Dancing With the Stars co-host stunned on Sunday in an angelic blush gown on the carpet at the Tony Awards, where she was tasked with presenting the awards during "Act One" of the ceremony, also known as the Tony Awards Pre-Show.

For Hough, being a Broadway performer is unlike any other experience and she is happy to help celebrate the people who bring productions to life.

Julianne Hough speaks onstage during The 77th annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I think just being an artist and a performer my entire life, being on Broadway was a true testament of an artistic athlete," Hough shared. "I mean, it is the hardest job in the world to be on Broadway."

"So just giving it up for all of the incredible nominees -- obviously tonight, but anybody who just takes a risk and is courageous enough to step into Broadway, I give you all the props," she added. "It's not an easy job."

The 2024 Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, is airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Check out the complete winners list here.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: