Hayley Erbert enjoyed a fun night out with family amid her recovery from a traumatic brain injury. The 29-year-old dancer was all smiles on the red carpet with her husband, Derek Hough, and sister-in-law, Julianne Hough, as they celebrated the opening of Julianne's new Kinrgy Fitness Studio in West Hollywood, California, over the weekend.

Hayley ditched her head scarf and showed off a pixie hairstyle as her dark locks continue to grow in following a series of skull surgeries in December. She wore an all black ensemble for the occasion and flashed a huge grin for the cameras as she posed with Julianne and Derek. The shot is featured in the seventh slide of Kinrgy's Instagram post.

The trio can also be seen laughing together in a highlight reel shared by Julianne.

"Our KINRGY West Hollywood Grand Opening did NOT disappoint! What an incredible night celebrating the most amazing team and hard work we put in to the launch," Julianne captioned her video. "I can't wait for you all to come take class with our astonishing Guides. You are in for a real treat!"

Erbert was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 6 after she became "disoriented" during a performance on the couple's Spectacular Symphony of Dance Tour in Washington, D.C. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel, which required an emergency craniectomy. That injury ultimately led to another invasive and painful surgery, which replaced a large portion of her skull.

"She's doing amazing," Derek told ET last week. "She really is. I can't say enough, I really can't, how inspiring she is."

He added, "She's doing better each day. There's still some things we need to sort out, but even now, when I look back at where we were just a couple of months ago to where she is now, it's miraculous. It really is."

Hayley's proven she's nothing short of being a warrior throughout this ordeal. She's also proven to be an inspirational figure.

"It's incredible just to see the way she handled everything with such grace and strength," Derek gushed. "That's just her nature. I was really just in awe of that. It was incredible."

In her first public remarks after the frightening situation, Hayley appeared in a tearful video on Instagram last month.

"I’m doing so much better every single day, so much progress every single day," she said, sitting next to her husband.

"A new haircut, a new scar, a new sac of fluid on the side of my face, which is supposed to eventually go away," Erbert added, laughing. "A new skull. But also, a new outlook on life. Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close 'cause you never know what could happen."

