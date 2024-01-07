Julianne Hough is ringing in the New Year with a haircut she did herself in just seven minutes. The 35-year-old dancer and actress visited hairstylist Riawna Capri at Nine Zero One only to give herself a cut.

"All herself, here we go," Capri says in the clip as Julianne sits in the barber's chair.

"I'm cutting my own hair. Oh that's so fun!" Julianne says as she chops inches off. "At least I don't second guess and just go for it."

Gotham/GC Images

The Dancing With the Stars co-host captioned the clip, "Out with the old energy, and in with the new."

She added, "This was such a funny day - it was raining so hard, but the sun was shining and there was a double rainbow. It made me start to think about the seasons of life, and the decisions we make as we progress. Hair is such an outward expression of what those decisions are…of the internal journeys that we go through. The idea of the rain pouring, which could’ve been a melancholy day, but the sun was shining so bright that it almost felt like a cleansing. (I know, I know, but seriously!) Plus a double rainbow to show a sign of prosperity and all the life that is to come. It just felt like it was the right time to cut off some of the old energy and start fresh."

Julianne ended her post, noting, "#donttrythisathome🚫"

Julianne has recently lent her support to her brother, Derek Hough, and his wife, Hayley Erbert, amid Hayley's hospitalization for a cranial hematoma. Haley was forced to undergo multiple surgeries due to her condition. Julianne asked her followers for prayers for her sister-in-law last month.

"Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek," she wrote, adding the prayer hands emoji. "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!"

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cranial hematoma is "a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain. Some head injuries, such as one that causes only a short period of unconsciousness, can be minor. However, an intracranial hematoma is potentially life-threatening. It usually requires immediate treatment. This might include surgery to remove the blood."

Hayley, who Derek said was "disoriented" following a performance on Dec. 6, was rushed to the hospital where doctors made the discovery. Thankfully, medical personnel were able to take life-saving measures and remove the blood from the brain.

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," he wrote in a Dec. 21 post.

"My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago," he added.

"We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you," Derek captioned a photo of him sitting in a chair next to his wife's hospital bed. "Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us."

