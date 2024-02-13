Derek Hough is sharing an encouraging and inspiring health update about his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, following her multiple surgeries and traumatic brain injury.

Hough walked the red carpet at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new musical cinematic experience, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, and the Dancing With the Stars judge spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about his wife's health journey.

"She's unbelievable," Derek gushed. "When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn't realize how strong she really was until now."

"I'm just, I really am in awe of her everyday," Derek added. "She's incredible. She really is a miracle and I don't really throw that word around lightly, but she really is."

Hayley was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 6, after she became "disoriented" during a performance on the couple's Spectacular Symphony of Dance Tour. Derek revealed at the time that Hayley had suffered a cranial hematoma.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cranial hematoma is "a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall.

Hayley subsequently underwent two skull surgeries to treat the cranial hematoma, and has been working hard to recover from the frightening incident that could have cost her her life.

"It's been a crazy time, but I tell you what, it's been an amazing and beautiful time, because all the little wins, the triumphs, it's just incredible," Derek told ET. "She's amazing."

Hayley's hospitalization came just a little more than three months after the couple tied the knot in late August, in front of 106 guests in a redwood forest in Monterey County, California.

However, before Derek exchanged vows in real life, he was pretending to get hitched to Jennifer Lopez as part of her This Is Me... Now: A Love Story project -- a fictionalized reimaging of the singer's storied love life, in which Derek plays one of her previous husbands.

"I mean, I pretty much just lived out a fantasy of mine, so it was great," Derek joked of his role in the project. "It's always an honor whenever Jennifer calls you and she wants you to be a part of something, whether it be on World of Dance -- that we worked together -- or with this. I'm always happy to show up for her in any way I can."

"She's so great to work with and we also have the same sort of circle of creatives around us," he added. "So it's like family, it's really awesome."

According to Derek, when they shot his part of the project, he wasn't married yet, but still in the planning stages, and he asked Jennifer for some advice and feedback.

"In between takes, I'm showing her, like, wedding venues and colors and, you know, cutlery and wedding dress stuff," he recalled. "And so it was kind of this weird parallel where, you know, we're acting out this wedding situation while I'm planning, and she's giving me advice. So it was kind of cool."

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story premieres on Prime Video on Feb. 16, alongside the release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now.

