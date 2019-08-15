Julianne Hough is grateful that the two most important men in her life get along great.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke to the 31-year-old America's Got Talent judge on Wednesday night at the Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles, where she talked about how her older brother, 34-year-old Derek, and her husband, 36-year-old Brooks Laich, complement one another.

"Derek just did Brooks' podcast, How Men Think, and it's cool, the fact that my husband and my brother -- who are the two most important men in my life -- the fact that they get along and they actually push each other, you know?" she says. "Like, Derek is an artist. Brooks is like, you know, masculine, hockey athlete. They both give each other something new and help each other grow, so it's really cool."

Hough also notes that the two have plenty to talk about aside from her.

"They don't talk about me, oh, no," she shares. "They're doing their own thing. They're talking about GoPros and, like, the next adventure they're gonna do together. They're not talking about me."

ET also spoke with Hough earlier this week after America's Got Talent's episode on Tuesday, where she talked about both her family and husband's support for her after recently posing nude on the cover of Women's Health's "Naked Strength" issue. In the interview she also talked about her sexuality, sharing that she's "not straight."

"Well, it's funny, cause I went to my family reunion right after this all came out and I was like, 'Alright, let's see what the family has to say,'" Hough, who has been open about growing up in a strict Mormon community, told ET. "And, honestly, it just goes to show, with all of our different backgrounds and our different beliefs, religiously or politically or whatever it might be, the common denominator is love and support and understanding and listening."

As for her husband, she said the two have always been completely honest with one another.

"I think my husband is the most supportive person ever and, you know, we talk about it all the time," she shared. "If that was not the case, then we would have a very different relationship. But the reason why our relationship works is because we're completely raw and open and exposed."

For more, watch the video below:

