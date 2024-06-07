Julianne Hough is sweating -- and stretching -- it out.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday, the longtime performer took fans inside her sauna session as she filmed herself stretching and lounging in what appeared to be a beige bra and underwear. Hough tagged her location as a resort in Ibiza described as a "meaningful setting for deep spiritual experiences."

"Six Senses Sizzling Sauna Streaches 🤸‍♀️🧘‍♀️," she captioned the post.

Fellow celebrity Kate Hudson commented with a single fire emoji.

The 35-year-old dancer is known to reference her own wellness on social media, including when she cut her own hair in January to bid farewell to "old energy."

"Out with the old energy, and in with the new," she captioned a video of herself in the process of the chop.

Wrote Hough, "This was such a funny day - it was raining so hard, but the sun was shining and there was a double rainbow. It made me start to think about the seasons of life, and the decisions we make as we progress. Hair is such an outward expression of what those decisions are…of the internal journeys that we go through. The idea of the rain pouring, which could’ve been a melancholy day, but the sun was shining so bright that it almost felt like a cleansing. (I know, I know, but seriously!) Plus a double rainbow to show a sign of prosperity and all the life that is to come. It just felt like it was the right time to cut off some of the old energy and start fresh."

The Dancing With the Stars co-host is next slated to co-host the live pre-show for the 2024 Tony Awards on June 16. Fans will be able to watch The Tony Awards: Act One on Pluto TV from 6:30 t0 8:30 p.m. ET., when Hough will kick off the biggest night for Broadway alongside Ghosts actor Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will take over hosting duties for the live award ceremony starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT: