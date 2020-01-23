A video of Julianne Hough receiving a bizarre therapy treatment has some fans a little bit alarmed.

In an Instagram video shared by The Bit** Bible podcast host Jackie Schimmel, Hough receives a form of treatment from Dr. John Amaral during a demonstration that took place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. In the video, 31-year-old Hough lies face down on a massage table and twitches her body in awkward poses, and at one point, screams out loud.

In the video, Dr. Amaral says Hough is releasing stored-up energy in her body.

"There's always a huge dissipation of energy and the feeling of relief, release, freedom," he says of what Hough is experiencing before she cries out. "Expression of emotion may happen when the system moves. When energy that was stored and bound up in the muscles, it gets to dissipate, and if we're really free to express and allow energy that's been bound in our bodies to move through -- this woman is like, an incredible dancer, actress, just, human being, and she has practiced just allowing things to move through."

"Most people wouldn't, especially in Davos, in this environment, wouldn't make that sound," he adds of Hough's scream. "So you know, what they would have is physical pain, tension in their bodies. We've just been made it easier for that energy to be liberated."

On Wednesday, Hough also shared a picture of her in Davos.

Interestingly enough, Dr. Amaral is featured in the trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow's new Netflix series, The Goop Lab, which premieres on Jan. 24. In a preview, Paltrow says she cried while undergoing the treatment for the first time.

"The human body has an energy field and we're processing the world through it," Dr. Amaral says. "The more connected you are energetically, the healthier you will feel. ... I believe the 21st century is the age of energy."

On his website, Dr. Amaral describes his "Energy Flow Formula" as "a somatic energy practice" he developed by working with thousands of clients, including top athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs over 25 years.

"If you’re feeling disconnected, struggling with chronic pain or emotional trauma, or simply want to discover your untapped potential, the Energy Flow Formula can help," his website reads.

Meanwhile, Hough has yet to address breakup rumors surrounding her and her husband, Brooks Laich. Earlier this month, Laich shared on Instagram that he wanted to release "old identities" in 2020 and that he felt "a new stage of life" calling him. Hough supported the message, commenting, "so beautiful."

Laich also recently shared that he wasn't "fully expressed" in his sexuality. Watch the video below for more:

