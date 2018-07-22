Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Surprises Her With Manchu Picchu Trip for Her 30th Birthday

Talk about relationship goals.

Brooks Laich decided to celebrate wife Julianne Hough's 30th birthday with a little hiking trip: to Machu Picchu in Peru. The ridiculously sweet birthday celebration got the intended reaction, with Hough calling it a dream come true in Instagram posts she posted showing off their epic South American adventure.

"My husband @brookslaich knocked my 30th birthday out of the park... and all the way to Machu Picchu," the dancing superstar wrote on Instagram on Friday, the day before she turned 30. "Coming here has always been a dream of mine and to be able to celebrate a monumental closing of a chapter and beginning of a new one, is truly indescribable!"

She also posted a short Instagram video from Machu Picchu, asking all of her fans for one birthday present: the spreading of love. In it, she asks viewers to hold their arms out wide and breathe in, projecting their love out into the either, and then bring their arms back in in a huge self-hug, breathing out.

"That's what the world needs, is some giving and some receiving of love," she says in the video.

The couple married last year in Idaho and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. In the run-up to their anniversary, Hough told ET that she was feeling "baby fever" and that she's eager expand her family with her professional hockey player husband. The two have been vocally smitten with one another the entire time, with him saying he "can't even envision" life without her and the DWTS star gushing, "Man, I cannot wait to see how much I love [Brooks] in, like, 20 years."

For more on their relationship, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Julianne Hough and Husband Brooks Laich Take Us Inside Their Epic Couple's Workout

John Legend, Julianne Hough & More React to Signed Order to Reverse Immigration Policy

Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Works Out With Her Dog -- See the Cute Pic!

Related Gallery