Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Surprises Her With Manchu Picchu Trip for Her 30th Birthday

By Brian Haas‍
Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough at City Year spring break
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

Talk about relationship goals.

Brooks Laich decided to celebrate wife Julianne Hough's 30th birthday with a little hiking trip: to Machu Picchu in Peru. The ridiculously sweet birthday celebration got the intended reaction, with Hough calling it a dream come true in Instagram posts she posted showing off their epic South American adventure.

"My husband @brookslaich knocked my 30th birthday out of the park... and all the way to Machu Picchu," the dancing superstar wrote on Instagram on Friday, the day before she turned 30. "Coming here has always been a dream of mine and to be able to celebrate a monumental closing of a chapter and beginning of a new one, is truly indescribable!"

My husband @brookslaich knocked my 30th birthday out of the park... and all the way to Machu Picchu ⛰Coming here has always been a dream of mine and to be able to celebrate a monumental closing of a chapter and beginning of a new one, is truly indescribable! I have been on such a journey the last few years but especially in the last 7 months. Brooks has been there every step of the way supporting me in all of my out of the box, wild ideas and dreams... discovering new parts of me I didn’t even know existed. I couldn’t be happier turning 30 and feeling so much more of what life truly is about. #unfiltered and totally #unknown -Life is absolutely remarkable! Thank you Brooks for completely blowing my mind with your thoughtful and adventurous spirit! I love you so much I can’t even handle myself! #machupicchu #pachamamma #fathersun #bestbirthdayever #dressedtoimpress 😜 #divinefeminine #spire #energyrich

She also posted a short Instagram video from Machu Picchu, asking all of her fans for one birthday present: the spreading of love. In it, she asks viewers to hold their arms out wide and breathe in, projecting their love out into the either, and then bring their arms back in in a huge self-hug, breathing out.

"That's what the world needs, is some giving and some receiving of love," she says in the video.

Today is my Birthday and I have a BIG ask from all of you!!! Ready?!?! For my birthday I want to spread and receive more love than we could ever think imaginable. Here is a little breath exercise to send and receive love and gratitude to the world, to humanity and all that keeps us alive. Wether you believe in energy and the power of our love or not, it’s my birthday and you do things for people on their birthday regardless if you want to or not! Haha sooooooooo spread this message and let’s all plan on doing this together 10x’s in 1 Hour from now! That means it will be 3pm eastern time 2pm central and 12pm Pacific... wherever you are in the world today... let’s all do it together and spread and receive all the love we can!!!! Thank you in advance for the incredible birthday presents!!!! :) love you all sooooooo much!!!!! 🙏🏼❤️

I love my Birthday Crew- hiking Machu Picchu- in Peru! I became a poet... 😜 ⛰⛰⛰⛰⛰⛰⛰⛰⛰ #Repost @brookslaich ・・・ If you’re gonna do Peru, you might as well do it in style! Yesterday while traveling from Cusco to Machu Picchu, we stopped at a small village and bought some hand-made poncho’s. The one I’m wearing took 1.5 months to make, the one my wife is wearing took 2.5 months to make. The artistry and dedication of the Peruvian women we bought these from is absolutely unbelievable! What an incredible talent, made entirely from hand, and only with the elements that Mother Nature provides them! I’d say the birthday squad looks pretty good in them - you can never doubt the commitment of this crew - happy birthday @juleshough! #machupicchu #peru

The couple married last year in Idaho and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. In the run-up to their anniversary, Hough told ET that she was feeling "baby fever" and that she's eager expand her family with her professional hockey player husband. The two have been vocally smitten with one another the entire time, with him saying he "can't even envision" life without her  and the DWTS star gushing,  "Man, I cannot wait to see how much I love [Brooks] in, like, 20 years."

For more on their relationship, watch the video below.

