June Ambrose is addressing her blunder during the live stream at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday night.

The costume designer and stylist was interviewing entrepreneur and influencer Hannah Bronfman -- who wore a Kate Spade New York dress to the event -- when she mistakenly asked her if Kate Spade would be joining her at the awards. The designer died last June, and her death was ruled a suicide. She was 55 years old.

Ambrose took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologize.

"Good morning I want to address an error I made last night while hosting the CFDA red carpet," she wrote. "I sincerely apologize to the family and friends of the late Kate Spade, in addition to the team at Kate Spade for having misspoken. I made a mistake and I’m sorry to those I offended."

During the interview, Ambrose called Spade one of her favorite American designers, then asked Bronfman, "Are you here with Kate? Is she here? Did you come before her or did she skip by me?"

Bronfman answered, "Well, the team from Kate is here, we're four."

Bronfman did attend the CFDA Awards with Kate Spade New York Creative Director Nicola Glass, Booksmart stars Beanie Feldstein and Molly Gordon, as well as Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who all wore dresses by the label.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Jennifer Lopez on the CFDA Awards red carpet on Monday before she was honored with the Style Icon Award. Lopez shared that her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, and one of her future stepdaughters -- her fiance Alex Rodriguez's 11-year-old daughter, Ella -- have already called "dibs" on a few of her most famous looks over the years.

