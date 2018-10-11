Justin Bieber is seeking some comfort from friends.

The 24-year-old pop star was seen attending church in Los Angeles on Wednesday, shortly after the news broke that his ex, Selena Gomez, had been hospitalized for mental health treatment after a reported emotional breakdown.

Justin looked visibly disheveled, with his long hair tousled in front of his face. He wore an oversized pink sweatshirt and attended the service without his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

After the service, the Biebs was seen returning to his car with a group of friends, who offered the “Sorry” singer a hug. Justin shielded his face from the cameras as he got back in his car and drove away.

Splash News

Splash News

It is unusual for Justin to attend church without Hailey as the pair have been spotted at several services recently. Selena also attends the Hillsong Church.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Hailey shared a sweet kissing photo to Instagram Stories with her man. The couple secretly tied the knot in New York City last month, but have not publicly confirmed the news yet.

“Justin and Hailey are legally married, but Justin is telling friends he isn’t planning on wearing a wedding band for a while,” a source previously told ET. “As much as Hailey and Justin are public about their relationship, they are trying not to make a spectacle of it, and that is why they kept their marriage under wraps and got engaged without telling anyone.”

Instagram Stories

As for Selena, she’s getting the treatment she needs after several health setbacks.

Another source tells ET that the “Wolves” singer sought treatment at a mental health facility. According to several reports, Selena has been to the hospital twice in the past few weeks. The first time came after she was in low spirits and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count.

The hospitalization drove Gomez to have an “emotional breakdown” where she had a “meltdown” and “freaked out” when she wasn’t allowed to leave.

For more on Selena’s condition, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Hospitalized For Mental Health Treatment After Reported Emotional Breakdown, Says Source

Why Justin Bieber Won't Wear a Wedding Band Though He and Hailey Baldwin Are Already Married (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look Somber Following Church Service

Related Gallery