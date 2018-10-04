Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look Somber Following Church Service

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's newlywed life isn't all smiles all the time.

The couple -- who tied the knot last month -- were spotted leaving church in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday night. Bieber and Baldwin appeared deep in thought following the service, with the 24-year-old "Love Yourself" singer looking dejectedly out the front of the car as he drove them away. Baldwin, 21, was seen peering out Bieber's window with a blank look on her face.

Though they didn't appear upbeat or excited, they certainly looked fantastic. Bieber sported a shiny bright blue UCLA bomber jacket, yellow beanie and dark sweatpants. For her part, Baldwin opted for an over-sized, plaid blazer, which she paired with a graphic T-shirt and chunky jewelry.

The church outing comes just days after a source confirmed to ET that Bieber and Baldwin got married last month.

"The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people," the source revealed following TMZ's initial report. "Justin and Hailey wanted to be married, and didn’t want to wait. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted.”

“Justin and Hailey were telling people they weren’t married when they were,” the source continued, before adding there are still plans for a wedding ceremony outside of the courthouse.

Additionally, TMZ reported that the duo made things official without a prenup.

Though Baldwin initially denied rumors that she had already "I do" -- she later deleted her own tweet -- fans got their own confirmation of her marital status when her now-husband referred to her as his "wife" while at a Canadian museum.

The marriage news comes just a few months after Bieber proposed to the model while they were vacationing together in the Bahamas.

"Justin has always been in love with Hailey and is looking forward to being married," the source told ET earlier this month. "Justin has been in the spotlight for a long time, and his childhood was accelerated. After years of ups and downs, Justin took some time to evaluate everything in his life, took time off his tour [and] music and got to enjoy a more simple life. With that time, Justin knew he wanted to spend his time with Hailey and have a future with her."

