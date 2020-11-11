Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay just wowed fans at the CMA Awards. During the 54th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Bieber, Dan Smyers, and Shay Mooney impressed with a performance of their 2019 collaboration, "10,000 Hours."

The performance marked Bieber's CMA debut and was filmed at California's iconic Hollywood Bowl, which was beautifully lit up in blue and purple.

Bieber was causally dressed in a green beanie, navy t-shirt and dark pants as he sat perched on a stool while belting out the song to an empty venue.

"Whatever these next performers were practicing for 10,000 hours, it's clearly working because this song is one of the most streamed hits in history," co-host, Darius Rucker, said while introducing the performance.

Earlier in the awards ceremony, co-host Reba McIntire joked that it took 10,000 hours to pull off the trio's performance.

“It took us about 10,000 hours to arrange it, but we have Justin Bieber on the CMAs for the first time, with our buddies Dan + Shay,” she teased.

The track is nominated for three awards this year: Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. It previously won an iHeartRadio Music Award and a Billboard Music Award.

The music video for the song, which was released last October, features Bieber and his real-life wife, Hailey Bieber, cuddling in bed together. Dan + Shay's wives are likewise featured.

The song is a special one for Bieber specifically, as it was first performed at his wedding.

"It's awesome to get to attend their wedding and it was a blast, it was a really good time. And that was like the first place we debuted the song," Smyers told ET last year. "We had never rehearsed it!"

"It was good though, it was really fun and people were out on the dance floor rocking," he added. "It was a good time."

Watch the video below for more on the guys' friendship.

