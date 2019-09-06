Justin Bieber is gushing over his wife!

On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer shared an adorable pic with his Instagram followers of himself and his 22-year-old wife, Hailey Bieber, walking hand-in-hand after a hike.

In the pic, Bieber is shirtless with sneakers, a backwards cap, basketball shorts and a backpack, while Hailey rocks an over-sized, long-sleeved shirt and sneakers.

"Better at 70 baby. I love you more everyday," he wrote alongside the photo. "You challenge me, strengthen me and your overall way cooler and more awesome than I am and I’m okay with that."

Earlier in the day in a separate Instagram post, Bieber posted another compliment to his wife.

"No makeup. Like what??" he captioned a pic of Hailey sitting with her legs crossed as she tossed a sexy glance at the camera.

However, not everyone was loving the "Sorry" singer's constant praise of Hailey. One commenter wrote, "You don't need to do this, if you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that 'YOU'RE IN LOVE'"

Justin wasn't having the negativity, and chose to explain why he showers his wife with love online.

"[Honoring] your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do. it's not only reassuring to her it's also a way of giving people something to look forward to," he said in response. "I'm not forcing it down anyone's throat, YOU follow ME."

"Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving down my love for her down your throat too," Justin continued. "This is my life. Unfollow me if you don't like what I post."

