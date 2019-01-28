Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are back together again after spending a few days apart.

The couple was spotted in New York City together on Sunday night, both dressed casually in baggy pants and high-top sneakers. Baldwin wore an oversized royal blue jacket as she walked a few steps ahead of 24-year-old Bieber, who rocked a tie-dye sweatshirt reading Fairfax. Ever the gentleman, Bieber carried his wife's big black bag for her.

No doubt, the chilly NYC weather was a big change for 22-year-old Baldwin when it comes to her recent surroundings. Over the weekend, she shared a few bikini snaps of herself on Instagram, enjoying some warm weather on a tropical location.

Meanwhile, things couldn't appear better between Bieber and Baldwin since tying the knot last September. The singer's mom, Pattie Mallette, recently took to Instagram to make it clear she was a big fan of her new daughter-in-law.

"What a gift!" Mallette wrote alongside a picture of Baldwin giving her a kiss on the head, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

