Hailey Baldwin is feeling the love from her mother-in-law.

Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a super-cute selfie of herself and her son's new wife, and had some sweet words for the 22-year-old model.

"What a gift!" the 24-year-old singer's mom wrote, along with a heart-eyes emoji, in the caption to the beaming snapshot, which shows Baldwin giving her mother-in-law a kiss on the head.

Baldwin returned the kindness, writing "Love you" in the comments to the adorable pic.

The post comes hours after the couple made headlines for reportedly sending out "save the dates" for an event in the future to celebrate their recent marriage.

"Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable," a source told ET on Tuesday. "They are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends."

As for the planned event, "They want the music, entertainment and exciting details to be a big surprise for their guests," the source added.

A source previously confirmed to ET that happy couple secretly tied the knot last September after they were spotted at the Marriage Bureau in New York City.

