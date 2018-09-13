Scooter Braun was incredibly worried about Justin Bieber a few years back.

Bieber’s longtime manager spoke to Van Lathan on The Red Pill Podcast about the tumultuous time in the “Sorry” singer’s life.

"There was a time when I would go to sleep almost every night -- when he had the money to fly away from me -- and I was worried every night that I was going to lose him," Braun, 37, confesses on the podcast. "I thought he was going to die. I thought he was going to sleep one night and that he would have so much crap in his system that he would not wake up the next morning."

These fears stemmed from a series of incidents in 2014. In January, Bieber was charged and pleaded not guilty a DUI, resisting arrest without violence and driving with an expired license following suspicions of being involved in a street race in Miami, Florida. That same month, Bieber surrendered to Canadian police after allegedly assaulting a limousine driver.

In July of that year, Bieber was also ordered to serve two years of probation after he was charged with misdemeanor vandalism for throwing eggs at his Calabasas, California, neighbor's house seven months prior. He had to pay $80,000 in damages and do 40 hours of community service.

The next month, Bieber was arrested again, this time when an accident involving an ATV and a minivan turned into a physical altercation between the driver of the ATV and an occupant in the minivan. Bieber, who was with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the time, was charged with two counts of criminal code offenses, dangerous driving and assault.

Throughout all of this, Braun stuck by Bieber and refused to allow him to tour, waiting for the “Sorry” singer to get back on track.

“He used to complain, and he used to fight it and that's when he got into a dark place, but when he accepted his responsibility and took a hard look at himself and not what everyone was doing, that's when he owned it and he got healthy," Braun says. "...He used to yell and scream at me, and he wanted to put music out, he wanted to tour, but I thought if he did that, he would die. So, I just refused."

Braun continues, “I think he made a conscious choice for himself to change. I think for a year and a half I failed miserably trying to help him, because for year and a half he didn't change… It wasn't until one day he woke up and said, 'Hey I need to talk to you, I don't want to be that person anymore.'"

A few years later, Braun couldn’t be more proud of the “extraordinary young man” that Bieber has become. At age 24, the pop star is now on the straight and narrow, according to his manager, and currently engaged to 21-year-old model Hailey Baldwin. All of this, Braun says, was “a result of [Bieber’s] own decisions, no one else’s.”

Bieber and Baldwin made their engagement official in July and Braun showed his support by posting to Instagram a photo of the couple. "These two are so in love and it makes [my wife, Yael Cohen,] and I so happy," he wrote. "Congrats Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber."

Instagram

A source recently told ET that “Justin has always been in love with Hailey and is looking forward to being married."

"Justin has been in the spotlight for a long time, and his childhood was accelerated. After years of ups and downs Justin took some time to evaluate everything in his life, took time off his tour [and] music and got to enjoy a more simple life," the source said. "With that time Justin knew he wanted to spend his time with Hailey and have a future with her."

Here’s more on the couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Hangs With Hailey Baldwin's Dad Stephen -- Pics!

Kendall Jenner Gets Candid About Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s Engagement

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Attend Their First Fashion Show Together as an Engaged Couple

Related Gallery