Justin Timberlake is finding a little humor in a dark situation.

On Saturday, the singer took the stage at Boston's TD Garden for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and made a joke about driving following his DWI arrest on June 18.

In a clip shared across social media, the 43-year-old "Selfish" singer stands on stage as he addresses the crowd. "So uhhh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving?" he says as the crowd cheers. "No, I'm just kidding."

Timberlake quickly pivots after making the quip, asking if there's anyone in the audience who is experiencing the show for the first time.

Justin Timberlake was arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving while intoxicated. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The GRAMMY-winning singer's Forget Tomorrow World Tour has continued in the weeks after Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At the time, Timberlake's defense attorney, Edward Burke Jr., confirmed to ET that he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and was released without bail. Timberlake's next court appearance will be virtual and is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

In the week that followed his arrest, the "Mirrors" singer returned to the stage to continue his tour. Timberlake spoke out about the incident during the first show since his arrest at Chicago's United Center.

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it's been a tough week," Timberlake said in video shared on social media. "But you're here. I'm here ... I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

Before continuing the show, Timberlake appeared to wipe away tears.

Following his arrest, a source told ET that Timberlake was "feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated."

"This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself," the source said. "He does his best to set a positive example for himself, [Jessica Biel], his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too."

Timberlake has since kept the momentum of the tour going with two back-to-back sold out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden last week.

A source told ET that Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel -- who share children Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4 -- are "doing just fine" following his arrest.

The source said that the couple "both know, and understand, that everyone makes mistakes and that mistakes don't define people. Jess knows that Justin is a great husband and dad, and a wonderful person with the best intentions."

The source added, "He is putting his energy into wowing his fans with incredible shows and trying to move on. Jess is feeling focused and centered while filming and not letting this situation derail her. Their kids are also at the forefront of their minds as always and they're protecting their children from any negative media attention."

