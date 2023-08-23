One of music's most dynamic trios is coming back!

On Wednesday, Timbaland announced that he has a new song coming out with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado.

"WE BACK👀👀👀🤯🤯🤯 @nellyfurtado @justintimberlake 🤯🤯🤯 DA KING 👑 HAS RETURN !!!! 09/1/23," the caption of the video shared on Timbaland's TikTok and Instagram account read.

The clip opens with the words, "The Time Has Come," before videos of Timbo, Justin and Nelly all performing together run. The video continues as a clip from their music video, "Give It to Me" plays. Teasing the collaboration more, the producer shares clips of each of them in the studio.

Missing from the video is a clip of the song -- meaning that fans may have to wait until the release on Sept. 1. Timbaland also left out the song's title.

The new single will mark the first time in 16 years that the trio has released music together since 2007's "Give It to Me."

Justin teased the song on his Instagram Story with the clip and an emoji of eyes.

Nelly took to her Instagram Story to do the same thing, adding praying hands to her post.

On TikTok, Nelly teased the song with a video of her using the podium filter while she lip syncs a sound in Spanish. The caption over the clip reads, "POV when you have new music coming."

The music news comes after Timbaland and Nelly each hinted at the collaboration by sharing a simple picture.

"Da dream team 👀👀👀🚀🚀🚀🚀 @justintimberlake @nellyfurtado," Timbaland captioned the picture that shows him and Justin in the studio while FaceTiming Nelly.

The Promiscuous singer shared the same image, sending fans into a frenzy.

Timbaland has worked individually on both Justin and Nelly's projects. In 2006, he produced their respective No. 1 albums, FutureSexLoveSounds and Loose. The super producer went on to collaborate with Justin again on his last album, Man of the Woods.

The new single will be the first new music from Nelly since 2017. Justin was recently featured on the remix for Coco Jones' single, "ICU."

In a recent interview with Variety, Timbaland revealed that he and Justin finished his latest album -- which has yet to be announced.

"We just finished up and everything sounds great," Timbaland told the publication. "Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done and it’s coming."

In the meantime, Justin has left fans buzzing about another potential musical reunion. Last week, the internet began to speculate that he would reunite with JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick for new *NSYNC music. And maybe a tour.

A source told ET that the music would be for the latest installment of Trolls.

"JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together, with Justin Timberlake," the source said.

