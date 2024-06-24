Justin Timberlake's bartender is confirming the pop star's story following his recent arrest for a DWI.

Timberlake was previously arrested on June 18 in Long Island, N.Y., for driving while intoxicated. In his arrest report, obtained by ET, Timberlake, 43, told the officer, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

The bartender at Sag Harbor's American Hotel confirms to People that he served JT one martini before he left the venue.

"If he was drinking more, it wasn't here," another employee told the outlet.

A spokesperson for the Sag Harbor Police Department previously told ET that cops observed Timberlake on June 18 at approximately 12:37 a.m. driving a 2025 gray BMW southbound on Madison Street. Cops say he failed to stop at a duly posted stop sign and he failed to stay in his lane.

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the statement continued.

Timberlake's lawyer, defense attorney Edward Burke Jr., confirmed to ET that the singer was charged with one count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane. He's due back in court virtually on July 26.

Cops added that "upon contact with [Timberlake] it was ascertained that [he] was operating said vehicle in intoxicated conditions, in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

According to police, Timberlake refused to do a breathalyzer test three times after his arrest.

On June 19, a source told ET, "Justin is feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated, but also accountable."

According to the source, Timberlake "does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol," instead viewing the incident as a "major lapse of judgement."

Over the weekend, Timberlake performed his first show since his arrest, briefly addressing the incident.

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it's been a tough week," Timberlake said in video shared on social media. "But you're here. I'm here ... I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

