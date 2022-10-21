Style inspo! Kaitlyn Dever and Julia Roberts shared the screen, and passion for fashion, while filming Ticket to Paradise.

The 25-year old actress spoke to ET while celebrating Chanel's new 1932 Collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20, and spilled how the Pretty Woman star has influenced her wardrobe choices.

"She has the best style. ... She can go really elegant with her looks, but she's also just a flip-flop girl. I noticed that she can go casual, which I really admire, because that's how I am with my personal style," Dever shared.

And Roberts' laid-back approach went into picking out the perfect gift for the Rosaline actress' birthday.

"Julia got me a really beautiful, casual, and summery top for my birthday. I was just thinking about it recently, and I'll never forget it!," Dever said.

Other than looking to her co-star for outfit inspiration, the Booksmart star also relies on her acting roles when it comes to figuring out her looks.

"I feel like part of the reason I do acting is because I get to wear all kinds of different outfits and try on different character's styles. After I play a character, I kind of dress like them weeks after I've completed the project," she dished.

A trend she's loving right now: "I think jewelry makes an outfit feel elevated, but also complete at the same time. ... My favorite combination is mixing silver and gold jewelry. I think it's a really cool thing that we don't see enough of."

