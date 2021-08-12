Ella Emhoff is opening up about being a model and the second daughter of the United States. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris shared how she's adjusting to her newfound fame and her unexpected foray into the modeling world.

Emhoff opened up about about the unexpected way she started her modeling career, saying, "I think [that] makes it all kind of more exciting." The Parsons grad, who is the daughter of Harris' husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff, told the magazine that she got her first offers on Instagram and had done smaller projects before she started walking for some of the world's top designers, like Balenciaga and Proenza Schouler.

And while her signature style and statement-making moments like her head-turning inauguration coat and mullet hairdo have been defining for the young style star, Emhoff's ready for a new style.

"I am growing my hair out. Heard it here first. It had its moment, and I want to move on from the mullet. I’m ready for the big curly mane," she shared.

Though she's thought about following in her parents' famous footsteps and entering the political arena, being an artist is where her passions lie.

"My dad asks me very often, 'So have you reconsidered law school?' And I keep saying, 'Doug, not happening. I’m going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist,'" Emhoff explained.

In July, the design student-turned-IMG model hit the runway in Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection at the label's headquarters in Paris.

"Balenciaga couture. Thank you/congrats to @demnagvasalia and the whole Balenciaga team. Truly amazing </3," Ella wrote next to a series of photos and videos from her stunning walk on the runway.

The model’s Parisian debut comes after she made her debut at New York Fashion Week in February in Proenza Schouler's New York Fashion Week visual presentation.

