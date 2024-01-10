It's a boy for Kane Brown and wife Katelyn! The couple was visibly and adorably shocked at learning the sex of their third child in a moment shared via an extra sweet video.

The Browns did a classic cake reveal, using champagne flutes to cut into the confection and see the color inside. At the start of the video, Kane predicted that they would be having a third baby girl.

As the cake's blue hue became visible, Katelyn jumped up from her seat screaming in disbelief. Kane kept it cool, but couldn't help flashing a huge smile and raising his arms up in the air in celebration.

Kane and Katelyn wed on Oct. 12, 2018. They are already parents to two daughters: Kingsley Rose, 4; and Kodi Jane, 1.

"Baby boy Brown coming 2024," reads on-screen text at the conclusion of the clip.

The cute family announced the news of Katelyn's pregnancy with a family photo on Christmas Day. In the shot, the Browns are snuggled up on the couch together with Kingsley proudly holding a sonogram image.

"Last Christmas of 4 🎄❤️ Merry Christmas everyone!!" read the caption.

Last March, Kane praised his wife to ET when it came to adjusting to life after the arrival of their second child.

"It's awesome, man. My wife's a superwoman, so she's got her sleeping through the night," Brown said in awe, less than three months after Kodi's birth. "It's been an awesome transition."

He also talked about how Kingsley felt about being a big sister.

"You know, she kisses her all the time, but she doesn't realize she's putting her weight on her," he said with a laugh. "But yeah, she's killing it [as a big sister]."

When Kane spoke to ET in May, he said he and Katelyn are working on new music together.

"We're putting a studio in the house right now, so we're gonna put the babies to bed and just work on some music," he said.

"There ain't nothing we're gonna say no to," he also shared when asked if an album of duets could be in their future.

