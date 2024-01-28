The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC Champions again! Here's where to find all the best fan gear before the Super Bowl.
For the fourth time in five years, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in today's AFC Championship Game securing their second-consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
With today's AFC Championship win comes AFC Championship gear. Fans can immediately celebrate with the new collection of 2023-24 Chiefs conference champion hats, t-shirts, towels and Super Bowl-bound gear available online right now. It’s time to add some more merch to your Chiefs AFC Champions collection.
Shop All Kansas City Chiefs Fan Gear
Below, find all the best Kansas City Chiefs fan gear you'll need to gear up for the 2024 Super Bowl. From the t-shirt Travis Kelce wore when kissing Taylor Swift after today's game and Patrick Mahomes jerseys to Super Bowl LVIII hoodies and hats, Chiefs Kingdom will be more than ready for the big game on Sunday, February 11.
Kansas City Chiefs Nike 2023 AFC Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt
Score the same Chief's AFC championship shirt you saw worn by the team today following their victory. This Nike shirt is the perfect keepsake of today's win.
Kansas City Chiefs New Era 2023 AFC Champions Snapback Hat
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII hat features commemorative graphics matching those worn by the team that will show off your steadfast support for the best team in the conference.
Kansas City Chiefs New Era Super Bowl LVIII Adjustable Hat
For an adjustable fit, this Chiefs hat will get you ready for the biggest game of the year.
Kansas City Chiefs Nike 2023 AFC Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection Pullover Hoodie
Wear this hoodie to your Super Bowl party on February 11 to stay cozy while rooting on the Chiefs.
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII Game Jersey
This Travis Kelce Super Bowl LVIII jersey from Nike will show off your unwavering Kansas City Chiefs pride during the big game and beyond.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII Game Jersey
For the fourth time in six seasons since the quarterback took over as starter, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City will play for a Super Bowl ring.
Kansas City Chiefs Wear by Erin Andrews Bomber Full-Zip Jacket
Taylor Swift wore a jacket from Wear by Erin Andrews to cheer on Travis Kelce. While that exact jacket is sold out, this bomber jacket is another stylish option that's also machine-washable.
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Tri-Blend Pullover Hoodie
The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl again! Let the celebrations begin with this Super Bowl LVIII hoodie.
