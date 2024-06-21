Wedding bells will be ringing for the Kansas City Chiefs family! Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and his longtime love, Chariah Gordon, are engaged.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, offering a look inside Hardman Jr.'s epic proposal. In a video posted to both their feeds, Jon B. plays his 1998 hit "I Do (Watcha Say Boo)" as Gordon enters the room. She's visibly shocked to see loved ones all around -- along with giant marquee letters reading, "Will You Marry Me?" The football pro then gets down on one knee to pop the question, with Gordon giving an enthusiastic "Yes!"

The black and white-themed party included thoughtful personal touches, including a custom monogram graphic for drinks.

Mecole Hardman and Chariah Gordon arrive on the Red Carpet prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony - Fernando Leon/Getty Images

Gordon also showed off her massive engagement ring, which features a large pear shaped diamond in the center surrounded by a number of smaller diamonds all around. The ring was created by Al the Jeweler, a favorite among NFL stars for custom bling, who called it a "Matching Super Bowl ring" on his Instagram Story.

Chariah Gordon shows off her engagement ring from Mecole Hardman Jr. - Chariah Gordon / Instagram

"I just thought it was a regular date night," Gordon, founder of The GLO Collection, wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing details from the evening.

Chariah Gordon shares details about Mecole Hardman Jr.'s proposal on her Instagram Story. - Chariah Gordon / Instagram

Hardman Jr. and Gordon, who have been together since 2021, already share two children. Gordon famously went into labor during Super Bowl LVII in 2023, giving birth to son Mecole Hardman III while the Chiefs took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Gordon recently gave birth to their second child, a baby girl, sharing the first photos of her on May 12. The little one's name and birthday have not been publicly revealed.

The mom of two recently made headlines when Taylor Swift hopped on her livestream of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony to support Travis Kelce.

Swift, currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour, could not attend the event with her boyfriend in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday due to her performances in Liverpool, England, last week.

The songstress expressed her excitement on Gordon's Instagram Live through a series of enthusiastic, all-caps comments such as "YESSSSSS" and "CONGRATULATIONS," which fans shared on social media. She also congratulated Hardman Jr. on his contract extension with the team, writing, "AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE" with a crown emoji.

Taylor Swift hugs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Following his game-winning catch in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, this year, Hardman Jr. opened up about how Swift congratulated him after the game.

"She was like, 'Good job, proud of you, good game.' Like, 'Man, it was crazy,'" he said on a February episode of The Pivot Podcast, revealing what she told him on the field at Allegiant Stadium. "Then she said something about doing these magic tricks."

The 26-year-old wide receiver recalled meeting the singer at a party hosted by Kelce earlier in the season, where he wowed her with a trick involving a deck of cards.

"Every time she sees me she talks about it," he continued. "So then she was like, 'Man, you and these cards,' like ... 'Your hands are magical,' or something like that. Like, 'You catch the game-winning touchdown.'"

He added, "That was kinda cool, her saying that."

Swift has been a mainstay at the Chiefs' games since September, when news of her romance with Kelce went public.

"Taylor's so cool, bro," Hardman Jr. said in the interview. "She just vibes."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Kiss on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII. - ET

For his part, Kelce, 34, recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Chiefs. The $34.25 million deal -- which includes $17 million fully guaranteed this year -- makes him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

As for Swift and Kelce's future together, a source recently told ET how the couple is making their relationship work.

"Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends," the source shared. "They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does."

The source added, "Taylor and Travis definitely see a long-term future together and things are continuing to move in that direction. Their shared values and love of family keeps them connected."

In May, a source told ET that a proposal could even be on the horizon.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later," the source said. "They make a great match and there's no question about that."

Get the ET Newsletter By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: