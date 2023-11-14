In case you missed it, the college basketball season has arrived. To get the action started, four of the best teams in the country are playing in the State Farm Champions Classic tonight. This year, the Classic kicks off with a doubleheader — Duke vs. Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET and Kansas vs. Kentucky at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Both Campions Classic games are streaming on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch Kansas vs. Kentucky is with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

The season-opening college basketball event is set to be played at the United Center in Chicago. Kansas is the number one team right now, and the Wildcats will need to work hard to beat the undefeated Jayhawks. Both teams are first and second in total wins throughout school history, so tonight's matchup is sure to be an exciting one.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas vs. Kentucky Champions Classic game live.

When is the Kansas vs. Kentucky game?

Kansas and Kentucky play in the Champions Classic at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14.

How to watch Kansas vs. Kentucky without cable

The Kansas vs. Kentucky will be airing live on ESPN. If you don't have cable, Sling TV is the best way to catch all the action tonight.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top college basketball games.

Sign Up for Sling TV

