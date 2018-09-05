Kanye West Apologizes to Drake on Twitter After New Diss Track

Kanye West appears to be trying to make amends with Drake after months of a back-and-forth feud.

Early in the morning on Wednesday, West took to Twitter to write out a lengthy apology and explanation behind what led to the two performers’ beef.

"Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” he captioned a screenshot of Drake’s stage from his Instagram account. "I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started.”

He went on to directly apologize for “stepping on your release date in the first place.” West said that when he announced release dates for the many albums he was producing at the time, “I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after."

He went on to say that at the time they were “building as friends and brothers” and added, “I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been more songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you.”

Pusha T released two intense diss tracks against Drake earlier this year — “Infrared” and “The Story of Adidon” — one of which outted Drake’s secret son. West once again denied giving Pusha the information for the track.

"I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released,” he wrote. “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiance men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft.”

West ended his lengthy apology by promising to see Drake’s concert soon.

"This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created,” he added.

It’s unclear if West had heard the leaked snippet of Drake’s new song, “No Stylist,” which many have interpreted as another diss against West, when he started tweeting.

In the track, which has not been released yet, Drake is heard rapping, “I told her don’t wear no 350s ‘round me.”

Drake also took a dig at West last month after Kim Kardashian’s husband spoke about their feud on the 107.5 WGCI Morning Show, saying he felt Drake was “insensitive” to continue their feud at a difficult time for West.

“We understand that he got upset about [“The Story of Adidon”]. I feel that it was insensitive for him to, in any way, stress me out in any way after TMZ, while I’m in Wyoming healing, pulling the pieces together, working on my music,” West said on the radio show.

He claimed the two feuded over a beat, which resulted in Drake sending him purple demon emojis. Drake later responded by posting a photo of himself and captioning it with a purple demon emoji.

In June, Drake’s producer J. Prince said he told Drake not to release a second diss track in response to “The Story of Adidon” because it would have “ended” West’s career.

“And definitely would’ve hurt families, and we’re not in it for that,” J.Prince said on Sway in the Morning. “That’s not Drake’s character to tear a man down to that extent.”

