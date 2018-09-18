Kanye West Claims He's 'Moving Back to Chicago'

Kanye West is coming home again.

The "Homecoming" rapper told the crowd at Chance the Rapper’s Open Mike event at the Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday that he was returning to his beloved hometown.

“I’ve got to let you all know that I’m moving back to Chicago and I’m never leaving again," West, 41, announced in a video posted by a fan on Twitter, as the crowd got very excited and started chanting his name. "Second thing is, I want to tell you about the ideas I'm working on firsthand that I've tweeted and Instagrammed about."

@chancetherapper just brought out @kanyewest at @OpenMikeChicago and he announced he’s moving back to Chicago FOR GOOD 😭🔥🗣 pic.twitter.com/1H5Rt1ACLH — JAMESTYLERS (@JamesTylers) September 18, 2018

In another video posted by Chance the Rapper, West confirmed that the two were collaborating on a new project.

"Me and Chance are working on a new album," the father of three told the excited crowd. "It's called Good A** Job."

No word on when the LP will be released, but later that day, West posted a photo of a CD with a text message that read "Yandhi 9 29 18."

Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, however, has yet to address her husband's comments about moving back to the Windy City. A source told TMZ that the rapper has already found a new house in Chicago, but will keep his current home in Calabasas, California, where his family resides.

At the end of this month, the "Fade" hip-hop artist will be the musical guest for Saturday Night Live's season 44 premiere.

For more on West, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West and Son Saint Have the Same Exact Smile in Cute FaceTime Pic

Kanye West Posts Video of North Singing Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ as He Tries to End Feud

Kanye West Sits With Hillary Clinton at Ralph Lauren NYFW Event Amid Ongoing Support of Donald Trump

Related Gallery