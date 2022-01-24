Kanye West Covers Face Entirely for Latest Photo Op With Julia Fox in Paris
Kanye "Ye" West is making a fashion statement during his latest outing with Julia Fox. The 44-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old actress arrived together at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris, France, during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, turning heads in matching leather looks.
West completely covered his face with a black mask, wearing a leather jacket, pants and the Red Wing black boots he's been favoring during his recent appearances. Meanwhile, Fox was in head-to-toe black leather, accessorizing with large gold earrings and dramatic black eyeshadow.
West's masked look is similar to the look his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, sported at last year's Met Gala. Kardashian West wore a custom all-black Balenciaga look, completely covering her face. A source told ET at the time that the head-turning look was influenced by West and was intended as a new subculture and fashion statement -- no logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her.
"It was him who introduced Kim to Demna [Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga] and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," the source said. "Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art. It’s the ultimate confidence."
These days, both Kardashian West and West have moved on romantically. Kardashian West is dating Pete Davidson, and as for West, he and Fox made their red carpet debut together on Sunday at the KENZO fashion show for Paris Fashion Week, wearing matching denim looks. Fox recently shut down critics who believe she's dating West for money and fame.
"It's funny 'cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," she said on her podcast, Forbidden Fruit. "People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."
