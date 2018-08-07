Kanye West Is Returning to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

People are going to want to tune in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Thursday.

Almost five years after Kanye West and Jimmy Kimmel's infamous Twitter feud, where they engaged in some heated back and forth, the two celebrities will once again come face to face. The 50-year-old late-night host announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the "All of the Lights" rapper is set to make an appearance on his August 9th episode.

"On Thursday night, HURRICANE KANYE strikes @JimmyKimmelLive! @KanyeWest," Kimmel tweeted to his more than 11 million followers. No further details were shared. The tweet, however, was retweeted by West himself.

The online war between the two began when in 2013 Kimmel did a parody sketch on his show, making fun of the rapper's BBC interview in which he claimed he was the "biggest" rock star. Highlighting his "favorite" moments of West's interview, which he described as "weird," Kimmel joked, "Does Kanye West know he's not supposed to be his own hype man?"

West didn't appreciate the parody and exploded on Twitter, calling out Kimmel. "JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS," West wrote in a since-deleted tweet, followed by NSFW comments -- one of which was hilariously read by West's wife Kim Kardashian in a special "Mean Tweets" segment last year.

Kimmel replied, tweeting, "apparently @KanyeWest is VERY VERY ANGRY with me...."

apparently @KanyeWest is VERY VERY ANGRY with me.... — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 27, 2013

The feud was eventually squashed when West made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October of 2017. Meanwhile, in an interview with GQ released in February, Kimmel revealed that his Twitter exchanges with the Chicago native made him "so happy."

“I live for moments like that. When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy," Kimmel told the magazine. "My wife makes fun of me. She's like, ‘You are so happy right now.’ I'm absolutely beaming. I feel very confident in a situation like that."

West's upcoming appearance was announced just over a week after Kim appeared on the late night comedian's show, where she talked about her husband, successfully getting Alice Marie Johnson pardoned, and more.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weekday at 11:35 p.m./10:35 p.m. CT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Explains Daughter Chicago's Unofficial Middle Name -- That Kanye West Didn't Want

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Why His Twitter Feud With Kanye West Made Him 'So Happy'

Kim Kardashian Reads Kanye West’s ‘Mean Tweet’ About Jimmy Kimmel for Birthday Show

Related Gallery