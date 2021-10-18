Kanye West Officially Changes Name to Ye and Shares New Haircut

It's a new era for Kanye West. On Monday, the 44-year-old rapper's request to officially change his name to Ye was granted by the Los Angeles Courts and he also debuted a bold new 'do.

According to court records obtained by ET, his request to change his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye -- which has been his nickname for years -- was approved on Monday by the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. He filed to change his name on Aug. 24, citing "personal reasons" in the documents.

On Monday, he seemingly alluded to his name change with an intricate new haircut. He posted a picture of the back of his head, captioning it with the Japanese yen symbol.

It's been a busy weekend for Ye, who performed at the wedding of Géraldine Guyot and Alexandre Arnault -- the second oldest son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault -- on Saturday in Italy. Famous guests at the wedding included JAY-Z and Beyoncé. Questlove shared a snippet of Ye performing his 2010 hit, "Runaway," onstage in a black mask, a loose-fitting suit jacket and gloves.

He was also snapped being escorted through an airport in Venice wearing a green mask, a Balenciaga jacket, black jeans and boots.

Although he's changing his name, a source told ET in August that his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, isn't.

"Kim isn't planning on dropping West from her last name," the source said. "Kim and Kanye still think of themselves as a family unit and Kim wants her kids to feel and know that."

However, their divorce is definitely proceeding. A source told ET earlier this month that she's keeping their $60 million home in Hidden Hills, California, in the split.

"Kanye and Kim are moving forward with the divorce, even though recent signs have pointed to a reconciliation," the source said. "Kim and Kanye are in a very good place, but they aren't getting back together.

According to the source, the rapper agreed to give her their family home, which is just minutes from her family, in an effort to not disrupt the lives of their four children -- 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

"Kanye agreed to give Kim the house because it's close to her family and they didn't want to uproot the kids from their routine," the source said. "Kanye has told friends he'd give Kim whatever she wants, as he loves her and knows he'll be fine financially. The two have had a very amicable divorce and remain very close."

