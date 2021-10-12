Kim Kardashian West will be holding on to her and Kanye West's $60 million Hidden Hills home, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news. A source tells ET that despite rumors of a reconciliation between Kim and Kanye, the two are moving forward with their divorce and divvying up assets.

“Kanye and Kim are moving forward with the divorce, even though recent signs have pointed to a reconciliation. Kim and Kanye are in a very good place, but they aren’t getting back together," the source shared.

The rapper agreed to give Kim their family home, which is just minutes from her family, in an effort to keep with the kids' current routine.

"Kanye agreed to give Kim the house because it’s close to her family and they didn’t want to uproot the kids from their routine. Kanye has told friends he’d give Kim whatever she wants, as he loves her and knows he’ll be fine financially," the source continued. "The two have had a very amicable divorce and remain very close."

That's not the only property Kanye is giving up. ET has learned that the Donda rapper will also be selling one of his ranches in Wyoming. Kanye has listed his Monster Lake Ranch property, which is outside the city of Cody, for $11 million.

The news of their divorce moving forward comes after the former couple was spotted grabbing dinner ahead of Kim's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, where she poked fun at the rapper. Though Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage, the co-parents have been very present in each other's lives. Kim attended all three of Kanye's Donda album listening party events, wearing Yeezy-inspired looks that matched her ex.

Kanye also supported Kim's bold Balenciaga Met Gala look, posting photos of the full-body outfit to his Instagram account.

"It was [Kanye] who introduced Kim to [designer] Demna [Gvasalia] and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," a source told ET at the time.

Last month, another source told ET that Kanye is still trying to win Kim back.

"Kim and Kanye's relationship is in a much healthier space," the source said. "They have been speaking a lot more frequently and have been spending more time together on their own and as a family. Kanye is totally trying to win Kim back and she is considering it, but he still has a lot to prove to her. Their relationship had to start over in order for it to begin again, and there are still some things that he has to absolutely work on in order for things to progress."

