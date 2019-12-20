There's a member of the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan who doesn't have a "K" name! That's right, Natalie Zettel, is the Kardashian cousin making the rounds on the Internet.

Turns out, Natalie has been hanging out with the family all this time and due to the fact that she hasn't been featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, no one has noticed until now!

Natalie is the only daughter of Kris Jenner's younger sister, Karen Houghton, and though she's just now getting some Internet fame, she's been hanging with the famous family this whole time.

On Thanksgiving, she posed with her mom and her grandmother, MJ. That's right, THE MJ!

As if that weren't proof enough, Natalie also recently caught up with her cousin, Kylie Jenner, posing next to a giant Christmas tree in what appears to be Kris' house.

"Luv ya ♥️," she captioned the pic with the makeup mogul.

Back in August, Natalie joined MJ, Kim Kardashian West, and Kim's daughter, North West, for a tour of the White House, posting a group photo in front of a portrait of George Washington.

Natalie also attended a KKW Beauty event, posing with both her aunt and cousin, and fitting right in with the family's signature photo booth lighting.

After getting tons of fan attention online, Natalie was quickly compared to her famous cousins, with many thinking she most resembles Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Fans of KUWTK have already met Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe's Armenian cousins on their dad's side. Watch the clip below for more:

