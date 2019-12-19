Kris Jenner's so busy these days, there's two of her! The 64-year-old momager has a practically identical wax figure of herself just seated at the bar in her house -- and it's more than a little creepy.

Kris decided to surprise her daughter, Kim Kardashian West, on Wednesday night while Kim was over for a dinner party with pals Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

In her Instagram Story, Kim shows her followers the lifelike wax figure of Kris sitting at the bar.

"I literally knew I was coming up here, and I still got startled seeing this," Kim says in the clip.

She then comes very close to the Kris figure's face, showing off the expert details put into the creation.

"You guys have no idea how real this looks. Like, it's insane. It's wearing her favorite Dolce tux. It's exact down to the little mark she has," Kim says, pointing out a beauty mark on the wax figure's chin. "Like, everything about it, you guys, this is her exact hairline. I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is."

Turns out the Hollywood Wax Museum made Kris this disturbing keepsake for her house.

"It's so you can visit with me and not have to listen to me talk to you," Kris jokes to Kim in her own Instagram Story.

Kris also shared a video of Chrissy sitting next to the figure, staring at it.

Kris Jenner/Instagram Story

"Chrissy is obsessed with me, truly. She's staring at me like it's me, but it's not even me," Kris says.

