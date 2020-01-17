Karlie Kloss is facing the controversy head on. The 27-year-old supermodel and TV personality appeared on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where the subject of her recent viral moment on Project Runway came up.

Kloss, the host of the reality competition series, was taken aback after one contestant fought back against a critique of a garment he'd made for her. After judge Brandon Maxwell said he couldn't see Kloss wearing the dress anywhere, the contestant replied, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"

Kloss has been married since 2018 to Joshua Kushner, whose brother is Jared Kushner, the husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law to President Donald Trump.

"I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade," Kloss quipped on WWHL, adding, "Honestly the real tragedy of this whole thing is no one is talking about how terrible this dress was. That's why he went home."

Host Andy Cohen then asked if he could discuss the subject of her family to which Kloss replied that she's an "open book."

"I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics," Kloss said. "I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020."

The advocate went on to note, "I'm very passionate about different issues, women's reproductive health and I'm very involved with Planned Parenthood."

Not directly mentioning her brother-in-law's current connection to the White House as senior advisor to the president, Kloss went on to note that she has been involved with the Kushner family long before the 2016 election.

"I met my man in 2012. I was 19 years old," she explained. "It was 2012, it was a different world. My man and I have been through a lot together. I'm so proud that he's my partner. It's not been easy but it's worth it. I would make that same decision a million times again."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Fans Think Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyrics Are About Karlie Kloss and Calvin Harris | The Downlow(d) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'Project Runway' Contestant Creates Awkward Moment With Comment About Karlie Kloss' In-Laws, the Kushners

'Project Runway' Sneak Peek: Karlie Kloss Surprises Designers With High-Pressure Challenge (Exclusive)

Inside Karlie Kloss' Star-Studded Surprise Second Wedding Weekend

Related Gallery