Kat Dennings Marries Andrew W.K. at Their Los Angeles Home

One of the 2 Broke Girls is a married woman! Actress Kat Dennings and singer-songwriter Andrew W.K. have officially tied the knot after more than two years together.

In a sitdown for Vogue, the Wandavision actress, 37, opened up about the "mystical circumstances" that led to them coming together and marrying in the garden of their Los Angeles home.

"About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time. At the end of his trip, we couldn’t imagine ever separating. We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment," she said.

"It quickly became obvious that we were made for each other," Dennings told the outlet of her new husband, 44.

For the wedding, the actress wore a vintage Alexander McQueen dress with lace and a peplum cut. She landed on the look -- which also included a pearl crown -- after deciding the typical showroom experience wasn't for her.

"I realized that, as a very pale person, I didn't like myself in white, so I ordered and returned gowns in every cut and color I could think of, until I figured out which style made me feel most like myself," she says. "I ended up finding the most perfect [dress] I could ever imagine from Alexander McQueen, in a deep ivory."

She also styled the wedding day look with Jimmy Choo shoes and a red lip, accompanied by makeup and hair that she took care of herself.

For his part, the groom wore a custom aubergine suit with violet accents.

Dennings said that although it was a small event, it was perfect for what they were hoping to achieve after their kitchen engagement.

"But in the end, the kitchen engagement moment kept calling back to us," Dennings shared. "We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist. Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn’t have to pack anything."

All in all, the guest list only included roughly 15 people -- of which Dennings' Dollface co-star Brenda Song and her husband, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, made the cut.

"Everyone was happy and enjoying [themselves] and there wasn't a dull moment," she said. "I took my shoes off immediately."

In a post on Monday, the House Bunny actress shared one dreamy photo of her and her new husband sitting under a tree, writing "🔔 just married 🔔"

In the comments of her post, Dennings' famous friends from her decades-long career in Hollywood -- including Melanie Lynskey, Zooey Deschanel and Christina Ricci -- sent their congratulations to the newlyweds.

The pair first confirmed their relationship in May 2021 when Dennings first posted a picture of them kissing only to quickly follow it by announcing their engagement.

"Don't mind if I do," she wrote at the time, sharing a photo of her engagement ring while holding onto W.K.'s hand.

