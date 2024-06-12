Max Mara's Venice, Italy, show was a family affair for Kate Hudson.

The mother of three, 45, chose her eldest child, Ryder Robinson, to join her in the front row of the fashion show on Tuesday at Piazza San Marco.

Hudson shares her 20-year-old son with ex-husband Chris Robinson. The actress and the musician were married for nearly a decade before their split in 2007. Hudson then embarked on a four-year relationship with Matt Bellamy from 2010 to 2014. They share son Bingham, 12. Hudson is currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa, and the couple shares daughter Rani Rose, 5.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star stunned in soft glam and a red lip. She wore a loose-fitting long-sleeve black dress with a plunging neckline and high split, and matching closed-toe high heels. She accessorized with a skinny black belt that cinched her waist and dangling turquoise earrings for a pop of color.

Ryder Robinson and Kate Hudson attend the Max Mara Resort 2025 at Piazza San Marco on June 11, 2024 in Venice, Italy. - Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Robinson kept things more casual, but still coordinated with his mother. He opted for a white T-shirt underneath a black-and-white gingham button-up long-sleeve with black pants and black Birkenstocks.

Speaking with People earlier this month, Hudson said her son has seen her through good times and bad, noting he is her "partner in crime."

"But because I guess I was young when I had him, it's a different relationship than with my other kids. So he's seen me through all of my good times, my bad times, this boyfriend, not that boyfriend," the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress said.

She continued, "He's seen me through it all. And that's very different because I never had an adult life really without him. So it's a little, I think more protective, meaning I think he's very protective of me. And then I think my other kids will be, because we've been through so much together."

