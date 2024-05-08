The nature of the relationship between Bill Hudson and his estranged children, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, seems to be changing.

After years of public hostility and resentments, the 74-year-old musician is speaking out about his new relationship with his and ex-wife Goldie Hawn's children.

After Kate spoke on CBS Mornings, saying she doesn't really have a relationship with her father, the "Glorious" singer added, "But it's warming up. It will be whatever it will be. I have no expectation of that with my father. I just want him to be happy."

Bill mirrored his daughter's sentiments in a new interview with Us Weekly, saying, "Kate put it perfectly. We are warming up [and] letting things take their course. All families have rifts. It’s nice that our rift is healing."

Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn in 1976 - Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

The Hudson Brothers singer made it clear that the only chance of having a future relationship with his estranged children means leaving the past in the past.

"A lot went down, and we aren't revisiting it," he said. "No one wants to rehash the past. You can’t move forward if all you’re doing is analyzing the past. We’re in the present."

In addition to Kate and Oliver, Bill is also dad to children Emily, 42, and Zachary, 38, with his late ex-wife, Cindy Williams, as well as daughter Lalania, 18, with his ex, Caroline Graham. He welcomed another son named Paul as a teen, who was placed for adoption.

Noting that there is "no pressure" but that the rift between him, Kate and Oliver is "healing," Bill added, "It's great. I love it. We're all coming back."

The siblings have openly discussed their estrangement from their father through the years. Back in 2015, Oliver posted a throwback image of him and Kate with their father as kids on Father's Day, writing, "Happy abandonment day."

Kate and Oliver spent the majority of their adolescence with actor Kurt Russell — Goldie's longtime love — as their father figure.

Following Oliver's 2015 post, Bill said on Inside Edition, "Change your name to Russell. I'll throw a party for you."

During a March episode of Kate and Oliver's Sibling Revelry podcast, Oliver opened up about the impact their mother Goldie's work had on him as a kid.

"My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about interestingly enough because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time," he shared. "I felt unprotected at times. She would be working. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life and she was an amazing mother. This is my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there and she just wasn’t sometimes and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there."

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn join Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson at the premiere of the romantic comedy Raising Helen on May 26, 2004 at the El Capitan Theatre, in Hollywood, California. - Vince Bucci/Getty Images

In April, Oliver clarified his comments, saying they were "taken so far out of context."

"I don't know who I would be without my mother," he added of Goldie. "I can't even fathom it. The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything. So, it was just completely taken out of context."

Kate recently reconnected with some of her half-siblings, even inviting them to her new album release party. The mother of three has some big life events coming up as well.

She shared this week during an interview with Andy Cohen that she hopes to get married to her longtime fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, soon.

"I think we'll get married soon," Kate shared. "I just don't want to plan a wedding. It's such a bummer!"

Kate and Danny are parents to daughter Rani Rose. Kate is also mom to son Ryder, 20, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 12, with her ex, Matt Bellamy. Oliver is dad to three kids -- Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 14, and Rio, 10 -- with his wife, Erinn Bartlett. According to Us Weekly, Bill has met his grandchildren.



