Kate Hudson is recalling the heartbreak she felt following her split from Chris Robinson. But ultimately, the breakup was a byproduct of her own evolution.

The 45-year-old actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and opened up about her marriage to the Black Crowes frontman. They tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2000 when she was only 21. They divorced in 2007 and they share son Ryder, 20.

"My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it," said Hudson in reference to traveling with Robinson while he was on tour with his band. "That was not an easy breakup. I was very in love with him, but it wasn't going to be the rest of my life."

The Almost Famous star underscored Robinson's musical genius as a "brilliant" and "incredible" frontman, but the grunt of touring ultimately took its toll.

"With that comes this sort of life as a nomad," she said, "and as an artist, that can be hard for relationships."

Hudson is cognizant of the fact she was so young when she took a leap of faith in tying the knot with Robinson, now 57. And therein lies the reason why the marriage came to an end.

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson at a movie premiere in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

"I was like a baby. When my life really started to really take off and I wanted to go in different directions, we literally just weren't in the same space to keep going," she added.

Hudson then embarked on a four-year relationship with Matt Bellamy from 2010 to 2014. They share son Bingham, 12. She's currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa, and the couple shares daughter Rani Rose, 5.

Hudson's remarks come more than a year after she offered a rare interview about Robinson while on the You're Doing Fine... Just Keep Going podcast with her longtime friends Erin and Sara Foster. She recalled in that interview coming home from a trip when she was 20 and declaring she was "marrying this guy."

But when the split came, it came as a surprise to everyone but her.

"I just like jump in the deep end of everything I do," she explained. "People thought it was impulsive, but it was more like I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, 'Oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love and I want to marry him and so I just didn't think twice. And I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt."

RELATED CONTENT: