Kate Hudson made her debut on The Voice stage during Tuesday's season 25 finale!

The actress and first-time recording artist, 45, performed the titular single off her debut album, Glorious, which was released last week.

Hudson wore an ethereal, flowing white gown amid a stage decorated with thousands of flowers as she proved herself to be a natural singer.

"It was glorious / Thе times it was the two of us," she sang. "And if that is all we've ever known / Then we'll take it to the end of time / Oh, it was glorious."

Hudson made her television debut as a singer during the May 2 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing "Gonna Find Out" to a standing ovation and raves from the host.

Earlier in the late-night interview, Hudson opened up about her debut album, describing it as the culmination of two and a half years of hard work and passion. Collaborating with acclaimed songwriters Linda Perry and her partner, Danny Fujikawa, Hudson recalled pouring her heart into the album, which features 26 tracks, including the titular ballad "Glorious."

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of part one of the finale on Monday night, where Reba McEntire shared how excited she was for the star-studded finale, which also featured performances from The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and season 23 winner Gina Miles.

"So many great entertainers hitting the building," she marveled. "Not only the artists who have been competing all this time for The Voice trophy but our guest stars. I'm so thrilled. Love it."

The Voice's season 25 finale airs live Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

