Kate Hudson Shares Sweet 16th Birthday Post Honoring Son Ryder

Kate Hudson took to social media to honor her son, Ryder, on his sweet 16th birthday on Tuesday.

The actress shared a throwback birthday party video celebrating the teen, whose father is Kate’s ex-husband, The Black Crowes musician Chris Robinson.

“I didn’t realize it would be here so fast!” she captioned the post. “16 years today. 16. I will savor these next couple years before he flies the nest. People sometimes get sad on days like this. Time creeps up on us and rocks us a bit, reminding us that the years don’t wait for us to be ready. Well, RYDER IF YOUR READING! I’M READY!!! I’m excited for your future.”



“An amazing young man you are,” Kate, 40, continued. “I am honored that you chose me to be your mother. And here’s the thing...you still have two years under this roof. My roof, my rules ;) Happy Birthday baby @mr.ryderrobinson.”

Ryder is the oldest of Kate’s three children. She also has an 8-year-old son, Bingham, with ex-boyfriend and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and a 1-year-old daughter with her current love, Danny Fujikawa.

While Hudson has referred to dating Fujikawa as the “first time I feel like I have a real teammate,” she told ET in September that the couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

"Oh god! I'm not thinking about that. Yeah, especially after one wedding, you're like, 'Whew!'" she said, having just attended her brother, Wyatt Russell’s wedding. “It's a lot of work but yeah, not anytime soon, but I love the man!"

