Kate Hudson Steps Out With Ex Matt Bellamy's Wife Elle Evans

Kate Hudson is all about having friendly relationships with her exes -- and even their new partners!

The actress stepped out for a girls' night in London on Thursday with Elle Evans, the wife of Hudson's ex, Matt Bellamy. The pair attended a performance of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, as well as an afterparty celebrating the production.

Hudson and Bellamy were engaged from 2011 to 2014 and share an 11-year-old son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy. Bellamy and Evans began dating in 2015, married in 2019, and welcomed a daughter, Lovella Dawn Bellamy, in June 2020.

Hudson also posed for pics at the event with Leslie Mann, whose eldest daughter, Euphoria star Maude Apatow, is currently starring in Cabaret as Sally Bowles. Mann's younger daughter, Iris Apatow, also used to date Hudson's eldest son, 19-year-old Ryder Robinson, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson. Small world!

In addition to Ryder and Bing, Hudson is also mom to daughter Rani Rose, 4, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The mother of three opened up about having children at drastically different stages of her own life in an interview with longtime pals Erin and Sara Foster on their You're Doing Fine... Just Keep Going podcast back in February.

"Having Ryder in my twenties and having Rani are so different. I feel like I'm way more present emotionally with Rani now," she said of her youngest child. "My twenties was so different because I was also traveling all the time, so Ryder was with me everywhere I went. He had no structure, like there was no school environment that he was at all the time, and it was just constant movement."

She added that she feels sorry for her eldest child, saying, "Poor Ryder! I was like, 'We don't need structure!' And now Ryder's had to figure that one out, even though it's also got its charm and, you know, he has a whole different set of things that will be very different than Rani, and Bing is also more structured. He had more structure."

Back in November 2022, Hudson spoke with The Sunday Times about having three kids with three different fathers.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we're killing it," she said. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

